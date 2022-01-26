Reports of possibly armed suspect barricaded in tent prompt brief lockdowns at 2 Hollywood schools

Two Hollywood schools briefly went into lockdown Wednesday morning as police responded to reports of a possibly armed person barricaded in a tent nearby.

Los Angeles Police Department officers first responded to the area of Selma Avenue and McCadden Place around 6:48 a.m.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed an armored vehicle and police cruisers surrounding a tent on Selma, where police said a person in a tent possibly had a gun.

LAPD said its mental health and wellness teams were called to the scene.

Around 9 a.m., Los Angeles School Police announced Hollywood High School and Larchmont Charter on the campus of Selma Elementary School were on lockdown. The lockdowns were lifted about half an hour later.

No further details were immediately available.

