Fans of reptiles and amphibians headed over to Anaheim on Saturday for the Reptile Super Show.

The Reptile Super Show at Anaheim Convention Center is a one-stop shop for thousands of varieties of snakes, lizards, geckos, turtles and more, as well as information about proper care.

The event is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 11, 2021.