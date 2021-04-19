Republicans want to take action against L.A. Rep. Maxine Waters for police protest remarks

Rep. Maxine Waters speaks to the media during an ongoing protest at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Centre, Minnesota on April 17, 2021. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

House Republicans are rallying around efforts to try to reprimand Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters for comments she made over the weekend encouraging protestors awaiting a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

If Chauvin, who is standing trial for the death of George Floyd, is not found guilty, “then we know that we’ve got to not only stay in the street but we’ve got to fight for justice,” Waters (D-Los Angeles) said at a demonstration in Brooklyn Center, Minn., according to video. “We’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. You’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Protests broke out in Brooklyn Center, near Minneapolis, after the April 11 fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, adding to the fear that the city is a tinderbox ahead of an expected verdict in Chauvin’s trial.

Republicans say Waters is encouraging violence and threatened to take action against her in the House.

