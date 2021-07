The search continued Monday for a person who was last seen clinging to pilings under the Santa Monica Pier.

The incident was reported about 9 p.m. Sunday, when an unidentified female was spotted under the pier, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard.

It was unclear how the person ended up in the water.

Multiple rescue agencies, including the Coast Guard, are involved in the search.

So far, no family or friends have come forward looking for a missing female, the spokesperson said.