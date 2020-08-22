Rescue sues Los Angeles Animal Service to reopen shelters closed during pandemic

A German shepherd mix is seen at a Los Angeles Animal Services shelter in this undated file photo.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A San Fernando Valley animal rescue is suing Los Angeles Animal Services, arguing that the city must reopen two of its animal shelters that have been closed since April.

Ady Gil World Conservation, a nonprofit that operates an animal rescue in Woodland Hills, contends in its lawsuit that it has been “overburdened and overrun” with stray animals since the closures earlier this year.

“I cannot cover for the West Valley shelter,” said Ady Gil, founder and director of the nonprofit. “We have a limit on how many animals we can have — and you don’t want to overcrowd a rescue.”

The lawsuit also alleges that although other L.A. city animal shelters remain open, they have refused to accept strays — and are in violation of city rules as a result.

