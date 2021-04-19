Rescued hiker was in off-limits Bobcat Fire burn area in Angeles National Forest

Search teams were deployed in the Mt. Waterman area of the San Gabriel Mountains to find hiker Rene Compean who was reported missing April 12, 2021. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

A lost hiker whose unusual rescue made headlines had entered an off-limits area of the Angeles National Forest before going missing last week, officials said.

Rene Compean, 45, was airlifted from a remote region of the forest Tuesday after a GPS sleuth used a grainy photo posted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to determine his approximate location through satellite imaging and geolocation tools.

Related Content Missing hiker found safe in Angeles National Forest after rescue teams tracked photo he sent friend

The area where he was found — between Triplet Rocks and Twin Peaks — is one of the least accessible locations in the San Gabriel Mountains, the U.S. Forest Service said. It is also deep inside the area burned by the Bobcat fire, which whipped through the wilderness in September.

“We want to understand what happened so we can identify what needs to be done to keep future hikers from wandering so far into a closed fire recovery area,” Angeles National Forest spokesman John Clearwater said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Are You an Avid Hiker in the Mt. Waterman Area? #LASD SAR Teams need help locating a #missing hiker. He sent this picture to a friend. His car was found near Buckhorn Campground/Trailhead. Call us if you recognize the area pictured below 818-248-3464. https://t.co/Xi0VL6Mxfi pic.twitter.com/1lUMrgj4y9 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) April 13, 2021