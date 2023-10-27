A San Fernando Valley man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally selling firearms, including dozens of alleged ghost guns, and methamphetamine.

Ghost guns are firearms that are homemade, or privately assembled, and untraceable.

According to a United States Department of Justice news release, 27-year-old Julio Ernesto Lopez-Menendez of Reseda, sold at least 89 firearms and 20 rounds of ammunition, including more than 60 ghost guns that did not have serial numbers, from January 2022 to April 2022.

He does not have a federal firearms license or any firearms registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, according to court documents.

Lopez-Menendez also sold 17 pounds of methamphetamine on four occasions, including one sale in which he sold more than nine pounds of the drug to a buyer.

In February, Lopez-Menendez, who has been in custody since April 2022, pleaded guilty to distributing meth and dealing firearms without a license.