Resident fatally shoots man during home invasion in Oceanside; 5 suspects detained: Police

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man found fatally shot at an Oceanside home was one of six people carrying out a home invasion robbery when a resident opened fire, police said.

Officers called to the home shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday rendered aid to the 31-year-old man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, a police statement said.

Other officers stopped a vehicle leaving the area and detained other suspects, including a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said the resident’s gunfire struck the man who died but it was not yet known whether the wounded man was also shot by the resident or by one of the other suspects who was armed with a gun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News