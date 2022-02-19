Resident of Camarillo assisted-living facility stabs fellow resident and cuts part of his ear off: Police

Ramond Cortinas is accused of stabbing and cutting part of the ear off of a fellow resident of an assisted living facility in Camarillo on Feb. 19, 2022. (Camarillo Police Department)

A 64-year-old man stabbed and cut part of the ear off another man at the Camarillo assisting-living facility where they both live, the Camarillo Police Department announced.

The attack, which took place just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, brought officers to the retirement home in the 50 block of Oak Street, where they found “a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his body, along with a severed ear,” police said in a news release.

The attacker, identified as Raymond Cortinas, attacked the 63-year-old victim “for no apparent reason,” police added.

Police confirmed that the men knew each other prior to the attack.

The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, while Cortinas was taken into custody on two felony charges: premeditated murder and mayhem.

Cortinas is being held at the Ventura County Main Jail in lieu of $1 million bail, jail records show.

He is due to be arraigned in Courtroom 13 of the Ventura County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and jail records.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. William Hutton at 805-384-4727.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).