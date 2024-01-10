Multiple gunshots fired in a Hemet neighborhood overnight were recorded by a nearby resident and prompted a major response from authorities.

The incident was reported around 11:50 p.m. when gunshots were heard in the area of Whittier Avenue and Cornell Street.

Eleven gunshots can be heard on a recording provided by an unidentified resident to stringer news service OnScene.TV.

A short time later, first responders and Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputies converged on the scene.

One person was seen being taken to an ambulance for evaluation but it was unclear if they were transported.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed any details about the shooting or if anyone was in custody.

