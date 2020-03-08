Resident shoots intruder during Brea break-in: Police

The 200 block of South Laurel Avenue in Brea, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

A resident shot and wounded an intruder amid an attempted home break-in in Brea early Sunday, officials said.

The incident unfolded just after 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South Laurel Avenue, according to the Brea Police Department.

“Officers responded to a report of a male suspect who had been shot by a resident while attempting to break into a residence,” police said in a written statement.

The suspect was found suffering from a single gunshot wound, officials said. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and was undergoing surgery Sunday afternoon.

Police said the residents of the home were cooperating with investigators.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Brea police Detective Nathan Darnell at 714-990-7614.

