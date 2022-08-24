A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to get into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard.

Responding Riverside police officers found the resident suffering from a gunshot wound in the lower body.

His updated condition is unknown, but video from the scene showed him being put in an ambulance while conscious.

The officers also found the suspect with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Authorities believe the victim shot at two suspects who were trying to go inside the apartment, and they are looking for at least one suspect that got away.

No further details about the incident have been released.