L.A. County residents who are 65 and older can sign up to get COVID-19 vaccine this week

Los Angeles County residents who are 65 and older will be able to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles County this week, officials announced.

The decision comes one day after Supervisor Hilda Solis ordered shots be available to the vulnerable age group and as the county opened five large vaccine sites they hope will reach 20,000 people daily.

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, those residents can get an appointment for a vaccination at vaccinatelacounty.com. Those without internet access can call a 24/7 call center at 833-540-0473.

The website is now updated to show qualified residents can sign up, but warned that supply remains limited.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website was updated on Jan. 19, 2021 to show residents 65 and older can get sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

