A gas leak prompted by a water main break and possibly a sinkhole forced some residents in Laguna Beach to evacuate their homes on Sunday morning.

According to an update from the Laguna Beach Fire Department, police and fire officials were dispatched to 10th Avenue and Sunset Avenue for “a report of a large amount of water running between homes and on to South Coast Highway.”

Responding officers located a large sinkhole on Sunset Avenue between 10th and 11th avenues, and a vehicle parked on Sunset had fallen into the sinkhole and severed a gas supply line.

Workers from SoCal Gas were able to mitigate the gas leak by 10 a.m. and residents were safely able to return home shortly thereafter.

“Laguna Beach Public Works, South Coast Water District, and SoCal Gas will remain on site to assist with cleanup efforts and restore water and gas to those homes affected,” said the Laguna Beach Fire Department in a statement.

Sunset Avenue between 10th and 11th avenues will remain closed to vehicle traffic to repair the sinkhole.