This file photo shows the SoCalGas logo on a helmet. (Southern California Gas Company)

Residents in a Lakeland Village neighborhood near Lake Elsinore were asked to shelter in place after a gas line ruptured Friday morning.

The leak was reported just before 9:30 a.m. in the 33000 block of Richard Street, Cal Fire tweeted.

Firefighters were sent to the scene, where residents in eight homes were asked to shelter in place.

Southern California Gas Company officials were monitoring gas levels in the air, according to the tweet.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the gas line to rupture or how long it would take to repair the leak.