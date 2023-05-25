For Southern Californians opting to stay at home this Memorial Day weekend, a trip to the beach might be on the agenda, but health officials in Los Angeles are urging residents headed to select beaches to stay out of the water.

The ocean water use warnings were issued after tests concluded that bacterial levels prevalent in the water exceeded health standards, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

Officials are encouraging beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water at the following locations:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

More information about water quality at local L.A. beaches, along with an interactive map, can be found at the L.A. County Public Health website.