Residents are concerned over an illegal, makeshift RV park behind a Sylmar home, with some saying the unsanitary conditions are posing major safety concerns.

The residence is zoned as a single-family home which neighbors said is not meant to accommodate such a large number of people.

Located on the 14000 block of Hubbard Street, the home in question appears regular out front, but just around the back of the residence are dozens of parked recreational vehicles, stacked side-by-side.

Long-time neighbors said over the last few years, the number of RVs has grown significantly.

“It started with one, two, and then all of a sudden, she just kept adding more and more to her yard,” said neighbor Pablo Aguilar.

“There’s one motor home, two motor homes,” said a neighbor named Cyndi. “Three years later there’s, 20.”

“My concern with the RVs is where are they throwing all their feces?” asked neighbor Carmen Morales Cisneroz.

Residents are concerned over a makeshift RV park behind a Sylmar home, with some saying the unsanitary conditions are posing major safety concerns. (KTLA)

Locals told KTLA the tenants living in the makeshift RV park are dumping waste around the neighborhood.

Videos captured by neighbors show what they believe to be sewage water flowing through the streets and collecting on sidewalks.

Neighbor Cyndi is worried the group of RVs is negatively impacting not only the environment, but also the people who live nearby.

“If she did have it set up where she had the permits and I knew like, they have electricity, they have water, they have dumping, they have whatever hook-ups, I wouldn’t mind because it would be legal and it would be safe. But it’s neither right now,” Cindi said. “It’s not legal and it’s not safe.”

To address the issue, Cindi collected 117 signatures from residents in the area so far, with plans to reach out to city officials in San Fernando and Los Angeles.

The caretaker of the Sylmar home explained the homeowner offers the RVs at little to no cost to people who would otherwise have nowhere else to live.

“You’re right,” said Manny Femet, the home’s caretaker. “There are some people here who don’t have good credit. Maybe they don’t have the money to get an apartment like other people can. But it’s just a place to stay and have a place to rest and to see a better future for tomorrow.”

L.A. city councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who represents parts of the district housing the Sylmar home responded in a statement saying:

“Upon being notified of this issue, my office initiated the inspections of the property in question with the L.A. Department of Building and Safety, which resulted in violations and notices for compliance.”

Pablo Aguilar, a neighbor, said he wants to see city officials better regulate the site in the future.

“It’s not a mobile home park,” Aguilar said. “It’s not zoned for this. We don’t want these kinds of doings going on around here.”

Councilwoman Rodriguez tells KTLA it’s a complicated case because the property resides in both the City of San Fernando and the City of Los Angeles. She said the case is now going through the court system and she’ll do everything she can to mitigate the health and safety risks to residents.

KTLA asked to speak to the homeowner but was told she is not available.