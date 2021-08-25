Residents displaced after 500-acre ‘South Fire’ burns several homes in Lytle Creek area

Evacuation orders remain in place as the 500-acre “South Fire” in the Lytle Creek area continues to burn Wednesday night.

The blaze remained 0% contained as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

“I did a lot of work at this ranch,” said Jose Lamas, a resident. “That’s where I lived, 11 years. I came at this property knocking at the door to open me a little space for me, and they had a big heart.”

Lamas tells KTLA he lived in a motor home that was parked on the property that burned down during the fire, along with other vehicles.

“I bought a car for my grandson I told him ‘you graduate high school and it’s gonna be for you,'” Lamas said.

The South Fire began at around 1:45 p.m. near the 15 Freeway, in the area of Lytle Creek and Duncan roads, north of the Glen Helen Parkway.

At least 100 firefighters were at the scene, and at least one firefighter sustained minor injuries, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

Air tankers performed multiple water drops over the flames as ground crews worked on perimeter control and structure defense.

The destruction left by the fire has devastated residents who have had to evacuate the area for safety.

Several homes and structures were lost as the blaze swept through the area, and about 1,000 residents had to evacuate.

“We got the sprinklers going on our roof, we got the dogs, just hoping for the best,” said Laura Mills, a Lytle Creek resident. “The firemen are here with the firetruck, hopefully our house is gonna make it”

Extreme temperatures and dry brush fueled the fire that threatened around 600 homes.

“The good thing is we’re all alive,” Lamas said. “Material wise it’s ok we start all over”

An evacuation shelter has been established at the Jessie Turner Center located at 15556 Summit Ave. in Fontana. An evacuation center for large animals is also available at the Devore Animal Shelter.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.