Police are searching for four home-invasion robbers who held residents at gunpoint in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Carman Crest Drive.

Arriving officers located four victims, who said they were held at gunpoint while property was taken from the residence, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Guillen said.

Investigators believe the suspects parked down the street from the home in some type of sedan before walking up and entering.

Guillen said there were no signs of forced entry.

One of the intruders initially contacted a victim who was asleep inside the home and took their property, Guillen said.

The four suspects are believed to have then ransacked the rest of the home.

At least two handguns were used in the incident, Guillen said.

Investigators did not know why this home was targeted and there was “no indication that they were followed home,” Guillen said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are trying to determine exactly what was taken from the home and what the value of the items may have been.

A neighbor said the home is being rented by a jeweler specializing in high-end watches, but police have not confirmed any information about the victims.

Officers searched the area shortly after arriving but determined the intruders had already fled.

There was no further description of the suspects or their vehicle.