Residents in Mark Ridley-Thomas’ district blast L.A. City Council for removing councilman ahead of redistricting vote

Mark Ridley-Thomas attends the BAFTA LA opening of the Helen Keller Park Screening Room at Helen Keller Park on Dec. 10, 2014, in Los Angeles. (David Buchan/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

A group of residents in Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’s district blasted the city’s political leaders on Monday, saying they still do not have a voting representative just as a redistricting plan is coming up for a vote.

The group, which gathered outside Southern Missionary Baptist Church on West Adams Boulevard, said they need someone to advocate on their behalf when council members take up the redistricting plan, which is expected to establish the city’s political boundaries for the next decade.

Ridley-Thomas was suspended last month after being indicted on federal bribery and conspiracy charges. The council is scheduled to cast its first vote on the proposed map on Tuesday, followed by two public hearings and another vote Dec. 1.

Participants in Monday’s press conference called out the council members who voted for the suspension, chanting “shame on you” after each one’s name was read aloud.

