Residents in a West Hollywood neighborhood are demanding answers and action from city officials after a massive fire on Thanksgiving Night destroyed a vacant home that’s reportedly been used as a drug den by homeless people for months.

Neighbors said they have been complaining about the property on North Sierra Bonita Avenue for some time and that, so far, the city has refused to take any meaningful action.

People who live near the dilapidated home said they feel unsafe and that calls made to police and deputies about homeless individuals trespassing on the property have not helped.

According to Gwyn Ashley, who lives nearby, community members had contacted the city of West Hollywood about the homeless problem and fire hazard months ago and nothing was done about the issue.

An image taken from video of a massive fire in a vacant house in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, 2023. (Marty Hubbard)

L.A. County Fire crews on the scene of a vacant house fire in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Even more than a week after the blaze, many in the area claim the home is still a hazard and is back to being used as a drug den.

Another resident, Stefanie LaHart set up a website chronicling the state of the property before, during and after the massive fire.

She also organized a meeting last week with West Hollywood’s Director of Community Safety Division, Danny Rivas, according to reporting by WeHo Online Community News.

“We are limited in what we can share because there is an open code enforcement case,” Rivas told those at the meeting. “There is an investigation related to that.”

Other community members said that they plan to attend a city council meeting Monday night to address the issue.