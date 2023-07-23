Residents living in an illegal RV park in the backyard of a Sylmar home were evicted on Sunday.

The single-family home, located in the 14000 block of Hubbard Street, doesn’t appear to house any RVs from the front, but just around the back of the residence are over 20 parked recreational vehicles.

Multiple local agencies determined that the RVs needed to be red tagged and the power needed to be shut off at the property because of hazards, and a judge ordered the residents to vacate the encampment on Tuesday.

The homeowner, Cruz Godoy, was charged with unlawfully erecting an unpermitted structure and failing to maintain safe and sanitary conditions. She pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor charges on Wednesday and is due back in court in early August.

Those living in the illegal RV park were reportedly paying $500 to $800 per month to Godoy for a room in the recreational vehicles. According to Godoy, some tenants haven’t paid her rent in months.

Residents in a Sylmar neighborhood are raising concerns about a nearby illegal, makeshift RV park due to unsanitary conditions that pose major health and safety concerns. (Source: KTLA)

Some residents praised Godoy for what she was doing and noted that due to incredibly high rent rates in Los Angeles and California as a whole, many have no other option but to live in illegal encampments.

“Obviously it’s not up to code standards, but I think what she’s doing is great,” said Manny Femat, who does maintenance for Godoy. “She’s helping them.”

However, those who live in neighboring homes are relieved that the illegal encampment is finally being shut down, and they believe that the homeowner was taking advantage of vulnerable individuals.

“The smell is unbearable, there’s a lot of loud music, a lot of fighting…I don’t know what’s going on back there,” nearby resident Herendira Loza told KTLA 5’s Annie Rose Ramos. “This shows you how low people can be…getting rich off people that have nothing.”

Loza, a single mother, does sympathize with the residents of the RV park because she knows how much of a challenge finding affordable housing can be.

But she also believes that they can find something better than the situation they found themselves living in.

“I understand, but we always have to look for better, not for worse,” she said. “It’s horrible, the conditions they are living in…you can look for something better always.”

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said that her office had been preparing for the eviction by finding housing opportunities for the displaced residents. An emergency evacuation center was set up for them on Tuesday, Rodriguez said.

People were seen packing their belongings into vehicles in the front of the home early Sunday morning.

It remains unclear whether Godoy will leave the property.