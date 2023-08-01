Residents of one neighborhood in Sunland are fed up with massive crowds visiting a wash near their homes.

The wash is located off Big Tujunga Canyon Road near Oro Vista Avenue, the latter of which leads to a gated community.

After severe storms dumped large amounts of rain across the region this past winter, the wash filled up with enough water to create a flowing river, and since then, people have flocked to the area in an effort to beat the heat.

Hundreds have been seen parking their vehicles in a dirt pullout – which is not meant to be used as a parking lot – not far from residences, and even more people show up on weekends.

After severe storms dumped large amounts of rain across the region this past winter, the wash filled up with enough water to create a flowing river, and since then, people have flocked to a wash near a gated community in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Diana Miner)

However, there are no designated parking areas, restrooms or garbage disposal sites near the wash, and disgruntled residents of the private neighborhood are now fearing for their safety.

“They leave mounds of trash that the community has to come and clean up, they leave diapers, and they are drinking,” said Diana Miner, who lives nearby. “There’s double parking…you just can’t get through.”

Miner told KTLA 5’s Kimberly Cheng that she and her neighbors have called several agencies, including city officials, the Los Angeles Police Department and local council offices, but have received no help.

“Parking Enforcement told us on Sunday that they won’t come out because it’s too dangerous for them to call LAPD,” she said. “LAPD says it’s not [their] jurisdiction, and our local council offices say that it’s a private road, when it’s not.”

A sign near the wash says that the area is the property of the City of Los Angeles, and that there is no trespassing, parking or dumping allowed.

The office of City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, which represents the Sunland-Tujunga area, did not immediately respond to KTLA 5’s request for comment.