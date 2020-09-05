Residents ordered to evacuate as firefighters battle 400-acre blaze in Yucaipa area

Smoke billows over the Yucaipa area where firefighters were battling a 400-acre blaze on Sept. 5, 2020. (KTLA)

Residents were ordered to evacuate as firefighters battled a 400-acre blaze in the Yucaipa area Saturday.

The blaze, dubbed the El Dorado Fire, was reported around 10:40 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. At the time, it was at just 5 acres but was spreading rapidly, according to Cal Fire San Bernardino.

Residents were ordered to evacuate the community of Oak Glen, Oak Glen Road through Wildwood Canyon Road. Residents in the area west of E. Potato Canyon were under evacuation warning.

About an hour after erupting, the fire had quickly consumed 400 acres, fire officials said, describing the flames’ rate of spread as “moderate to dangerous.”

Video from the scene showed a thick cloud of smoke billowing over the area.

The flames broke out as Southern California was sweltering under triple-digit temperatures, with Yucaipa recording a temperature of 108 degrees at the time of the fire. Nearby Oak Glen saw a temperature of 93.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze and no further details were immediately available.

