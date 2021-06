Residents concerned over the possible release of a sexually violent predator into their La Crescenta neighborhood have organized a meeting to address the matter.

The Los Angeles Superior Court is considering the placement of Calvin Grassmier, a convicted rapist, about one mile from a park in La Crescenta, according to Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The community meeting will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at 5728 Freeman Avenue.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on June 1, 2021.