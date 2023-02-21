Studio City residents are outraged after a man has been continually showing up naked and touching himself on neighborhood streets and hiking trails.

Locals say the man’s presence has been observed for months despite several reports being made to the police. He also appears to be a transient.

Residents say the man can be seen touching himself inappropriately in broad daylight while camped out in front of homes.

He’s often completely naked when spotted on hiking trails in Fryman Canyon, locals say.

A video shot on Sunday shows the suspect sitting in a camping chair and touching himself in a neighborhood on Laurel Terrace Drive near Woodhill Canyon Road.

Naked man seen touching himself in Studio City neighborhoods and hiking trails on Feb. 19, 2023.

“He’s being a weird guy touching himself and exposing himself to hikers, most of the time women,” said a woman who wished to remain anonymous. “It seems to be happening in the trails, mostly in secluded areas.”

Locals have been posting about the man’s sightings on an Instagram page for Fryman Canyon.

“He’s touching himself and he’s exposing himself and he does not seem to be concerned about people watching him,” the woman said.

The suspect is described as a young Latino man about 5 feet 9 inches tall with dark short hair and a mustache. He also carries a military-style backpack.

Concerned citizens say the man’s lewd actions could potentially become dangerous.

“As a woman who has been attacked before, I believe this individual is going to escalate and get worse if he’s already doing a sexual act,” said the anonymous woman. “He might have sexual needs and he might attack us.”

Other hikers are concerned the man’s actions will affect children in the family-friendly community.

“This is endangering kids on their way to school, on their way back from school,” said another local resident. “It kind of scares me that a place that I always go hike with my dog is now dangerous.”

The anonymous woman tells KTLA the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case.