Residents in Hacienda Heights are protesting a new state project that will transform an old motel into housing for the homeless.

Project Homekey is a state-funded project that focuses on bringing affordable housing into communities, often geared toward homeless residents.

The initiative develops a broad range of housing types, including converting hotels, motels, hostels, single-family homes, apartments, and other existing buildings into housing.

The most recent project announced will transform an old Motel 6 located at 1154 South 7th Avenue into a permanent housing site for the unhoused.

Protestors opposed to a new Project Homekey site transforming a Motel 6 into housing for homeless individuals in Hacienda Heights on June 28, 2023. (Los Angeles County)

Residents against the project said they’ve collected thousands of signatures opposing the construction. However, supporters of the project believe it’s a great first step to addressing homelessness in the community.

“We don’t want this here,” said Yolanda Rodriguez, a Hacienda Heights resident. “There’s no social service centers nearby. It’s too close to a school.”

On Wednesday, protestors gathered outside the El Monte office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis to voice their disapproval.

“The community is really upset so we’re all banding together because there was no due process, there was a huge lack of transparency,” said resident Ali Weiner. “There was actually people still, as of a couple weekends ago, who had no idea this was going on in their own backyard.”

Weiner grew up in Hacienda Heights and believes the project will bring crime while presenting safety concerns with schools located within walking distance.

“The first thing that comes to mind is drugs, prostitution,” said resident Carmen Yu. “If we have a group of homeless people concentrated in an area, you will eventually attract drug traffickers to come to our community.”

According to the L.A. County’s project website, the motel will be transformed into a 145-unit comprised of studio apartments. During the height of the pandemic, the motel offered temporary housing for the homeless under the state’s Project Roomkey initiative.

The county later purchased the site and through the Homekey project, has been operating as interim housing ever since.

A statement from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in part:

“Converting this site into permanent housing will stabilize the property by providing permanent homes with wraparound support services prioritizing those living on the streets of Hacienda Heights. In the midst of a homelessness crisis, the need for permanent housing remains significant throughout the county.”

Homeless residents are expected to begin moving into the property beginning late 2024.

While some have criticized Solis for not being transparent during the process, Solis refuted those claims saying a public town hall was held in May, but the meeting turned unruly when attendees began shouting and harassing staff.

Solis said she is always open to respectful discourse and meetings with residents over concerns.

Meanwhile, residents opposed to the project said they’re preparing for litigation.