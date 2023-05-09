Commuters and residents alike are raising questions about the expected closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge for construction.

People who attended a recent online public meeting indicated that residents did not have enough notice about the project and are concerned about how the closure will impact traffic in the area.

Caltrans plans to replace the deck of the bridge, which connects San Pedro, Wilmington and Harbor City to Terminal Island, to enhance safety and preserve the bridge’s structural integrity.

The construction is expected to impact travel on State Route 47 and nearby streets, and Caltrans is in the process of finding out how much of an impact it would have on the community.

Los Angeles Councilmember, Tim McOkser, who represents District 15 where the bridge is located, said Caltrans is considering multiple preliminary options: Closing the bridge for nine months to an entire year, or leaving one lane open in each direction, which would prolong the closure.

“That has a tremendous impact on moving people and goods to and from the island, and what it will do is create a lot of traffic for streets that run through Wilmington,” McOkser told KTLA.

He added that Caltrans has to come up with a plan for detour routes and mitigation measures.

The agency has held two public meetings on the matter and has extended the timeline for providing input. The community now has until May 26 to submit comments to Caltrans by email or mail.

Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2025 and is expected to cost nearly $630 million.