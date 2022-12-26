Firefighters respond to a blaze in Buena Park on Dec. 26, 2022. (Orange County Fire Authority)

Three people were hospitalized Monday after re-entering a burning home in Buena Park to search for their cat, fire officials said.

Firefighters are seen responding to a blaze in Buena Park on Dec. 26, 2022. (Orange County Fire Authority)

The fire was reported just after 9:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive.

All six occupants had safely evacuated the home, which was well-involved in fire, but some of them re-entered to find their cat, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

As a result, two adults and one teenager were treated and taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters managed to knock down the fire, which officials believe was started unintentionally, in 8 minutes.

The cat was also found safe, according to the Fire Authority.

Officials reminded the community to “stay safe” and not re-enter a burning building. “Once you are out … stay out,” the message read.