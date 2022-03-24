Chinatown residents say a proposed aerial gondola that would transport fans from Union Station to Dodger Stadium would cause greater congestion headaches and change the landscape of the neighborhood.

The California Endowment, which fights to preserve communities, filed a petition this week accusing L.A. Metro of fast tracking the project without proper vetting.

The organization is asking the court to stop the project and require Metro to start over on the community involvement, allowing residents to have a greater say in the endeavor, a spokesperson told KTLA.

In a statement to KTLA, a spokesperson for Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit said the allegations are “without merit.”



Aerial transit is a proven technology providing scenic, efficient and clean transportation for millions of people in major cities. We are proud to work with Metro on this zero-carbon transportation solution to ease congestion and provide the first permanent transit link to Dodger Stadium to make it easier for fans to get to games,” the statement read. “This innovative mobility project will be an iconic and much-needed addition to L.A.’s transportation network and increase access to clean transit for LA residents and visitors.”

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 24, 2022.