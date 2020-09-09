Residents speak out after 11,500-acre El Dorado Fire destroys home, kills dog and chickens

Two Oak Glen-area residents who barely had time to evacuate their home as the El Dorado Fire raged on Tuesday are devastated after the blaze destroyed their home, and killed a dog and half a flock of chickens.

Lenie Humphrey knocked on Steve Gardner’s door at 5 a.m. Tuesday telling him they had to leave immediately.

When they returned the next day, all they found was rubble and Gardner’s melted truck.

“That’s the devastating part,” Humphrey said. “I’m not going to try to replace it because I don’t know what my future will be. I basically have what I have on my body.”

Gardner said he only had time to grab a few belongings. His wedding ring is lost, and he assumes it is somewhere in the rubble, melted.

“Clothes are gone but those can be replaced, even my business equipment can be replaced. But some of the sentimental stuff really can’t,” Gardner said.

He added that neighbors, and even strangers, have been helping him and Humphrey.

“My heart just is overwhelmed with the support I’ve had from all over, people that don’t even know me,” Gardner said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gardner and Humphrey.

“Please pray for them and California,” read the page. “We need to band together more than ever.”

The El Dorado Fire started Saturday morning as a result of a gender reveal mishap at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. It has scorched 11,479 acres, and remained at 19% containment as of Wednesday morning, officials said.

An additional evacuation warning was issued Tuesday night as Santa Ana winds were expected to fan the flames.

Crews worked overnight to extinguish flareups and hot spots as the winds spread flames to new areas and produced a lot of smoke, according to U.S. Forest Service’s InciWeb information site.

A red flag warning will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, as winds are expected to be between 5 to 10 mph, with gusts of up to 15 mph.

Officials warned that the changing winds, dry conditions and hot weather could create a dangerous situation.

“The potential for a terrain driven fire with a rapid rate of spread remains a threat as wind direction and canyons get into alignment,” officials said on the InciWeb page.

Aerial crews planned to continue attacking active flames Wednesday, but aircraft may be unable to fly because of winds and poor visibility.

As of Wednesday, residents in the area of Mentone and Yucaipa, as well as the areas north of Oak Glen Road, west of Bryant, south of Highway 38 and east of Garnet are under an evacuation warning.

Additionally, the following areas are under an evacuation order: Yucaipa Boulevard at Bryant intersection to the east, Yucaipa Boulevard to Ave E southeast to the intersection of Mesa Grande, east to Wildwood Canyon Road to include all portions of Hidden Meadows and the southern portion of the Cherry Valley Community from Nancy Lane east to Beaumont Avenue, including portions of Riverside County down to Orchard St. Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and North Bench Yucaipa (north of Oak Glen Road to Highway 38 and both sides of Bryant Street east and west, north of Oak Glen Road.

The following roads remain closed:

Highway 38 is closed in both directions between Bryant Street and Angelus Oaks.

Oak Glen Road is closed at Bryant Street to eastbound traffic.

Wildwood Canyon Road is closed at Casa Blanca Avenue.

Topaz Street is closed at Bryant Street to eastbound traffic.

Juniper Avenue at Bryant Street.

Carter Street at Bryant Street.

Fir Avenue at Bryant Street.

Ivy Avenue at Bryant Street.

Northbound Fremont Street at Oak Glen Road.

Eastbound Oak Glen Road at northbound Cherry Croft Drive.

Eastbound Oak Glen Road at Casa Blanca Avenue

Lower Potato Canyon at Oak Glen Road.

Oak Glen Road at Wildwood Canyon Road.

Wildwood Canyon Road at Mesa Grande Rive

Pendleton Road is closed at Oak Glen Road.

The San Bernardino National Forest was among eight California national forest closed to the public Monday, in an unprecedented move aimed at reducing fire hazard and threat to lives.

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong location for the residents’ home, and an earlier headline described them incorrectly. The post has been updated.