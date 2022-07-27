As state lawmakers are considering allowing bars in some cities like West Hollywood to extend last call hours, some are rallying against the bill and calling it dangerous.

Senate Bill 930 would extend last call hours to 4 a.m. for seven cities as part of a five-year pilot program.

Supporters say the move will help businesses recover from pandemic-related challenges, but opponents worry it could increase drunk driving and crime.

Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz hosted a rally Wednesday night in opposition of the proposal, citing fears of increased crime and drunk drivers pouring into L.A. from West Hollywood, a city he represented from 1988-2000.

Speaking from a podium outside City Hall Wednesday afternoon, Koretz called the bill a “deadly excuse for business growth that does more to threaten the innocent public than helping a few bars and nightclubs increase their nightly revenue.”

Many WeHo residents who spoke to KTLA said they were in favor of extending bar hours and rideshare apps and public transportation are great deterrents for drunk driving.

If passed, the pilot program would go into effect in 2025. After five years, the state would have to review and determine whether to go back to the 2 a.m. last call or keep the party going.