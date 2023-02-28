Mountain communities in San Bernardino County continue to get slammed by heavy snow, with road closures stranding residents and even leading to empty supermarket shelves.

Those who were able to get out before the blizzard-like conditions hit are anxious to get home and check on their loved ones and property, but the lines are long, and drivers going up Highway 18 are only allowed to go with California Highway Patrol and Caltrans escorts.

Now, many living in unincorporated mountain communities are making a desperate plea for help.

“What we need are plows,” Crestline resident Nathan Hazard said. “At this point, we need more than plows because it’s up to five feet of packed snow that’s filling our roads.”

Hazard and dozens of his neighbors are stranded in the snow with no way out. The roads are impassable and vital resources are scarce.

“There are many people who don’t have food and, case in point, can’t get there,” Hazard explained.

Lake Arrowhead resident Vincent Plant said the snow is just too deep.

“There’s going to be a ton of people needing help just to get out of their driveways,” he said.

Many others in the area have lost power amid frigid temperatures. Those who do have power have been taking in their neighbors.

“We have a family staying with us from Cedarpines Park who has not had power for five days,” Crestline resident Steve Lucarelli, told KTLA. “So far, as long as we have power, we are okay, but if our power goes, this is going to be a really dangerous turn for most of the families up here.”

Blizzard-like conditions that have left many residents living in San Bernardino Mountain communities stranded. Feb. 28, 2023 (KTLA)

From the air, some of the primary roads in the area appear passable which remains the county’s priority. Most of the secondary roads will have to wait until the storm passes.

“I know that is asking a lot of those residents to be patient,” said Supervisor Dawn Rowe, who represents San Bernardino County’s 3rd District.

Rowe surveyed the snow’s impact on the roads by helicopter Tuesday. Asked if she thought the county was unprepared for the winter storm, the supervisor had this to say:

“I don’t think there’s any county in Southern California that could have…there’s no way we could have anticipated the depth of snow that landed over the course of time, to be able to clear that. But in light of going out and buying new equipment the weekend before the storm to pre-position it, there’s not much that could have been done.”

Asked when residents in these unincorporated areas can expect to see more plows, Rowe said she thinks that will depend on the severity of tonight’s storm.

“There’s definitely a very, very clear feeling of abandonment happening on this mountain right now,” Hazard told KTLA. “What I’m definitely saying to our county officials is please help us.”

The Highway 18 closure is expected to remain in place as another winter storm descends on the region. County officials say residents who are stranded and in need of food, medicine, baby formula or other vital supplies should call the emergency operations hotline at 909-387-3911.