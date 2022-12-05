An investigation is underway after an undescribed incident took place inside the Rialto Police Department building Monday evening.

The shooting happened some time before 5:30 p.m. at the the police station, located at 128 North Willow Ave.

Media outlets have reported that a shooting took place inside the station, but Rialto police have not confirmed those details to KTLA.

Video from Sky5 showed a large presence outside the police department, as well as what appeared to be an assault-style rifle on the ground.

Police were expected to announce additional details during a press conference Monday evening.

In the meantime, residents were urged to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.

