Residents urges to conserve energy as another day of blistering heat hits SoCal

A third day of blistering heat is expected in Southern California on Wednesday before slightly tapering off for the weekend.

Inland and desert regions will continue to bake, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford said, with some places expected to hover around previous daily record highs on Wednesday: 107 in Woodland Hills and 110 in Lancaster. Antelope Valley could reach a high of 113 and Santa Clarita could hit 108 degrees.

Coastal California will begin to see a break, with beaches cooling slightly to 73 degrees in Malibu, 75 in Long Beach and 79 in Santa Barbara, the weather service predicted.

“It will be a few degrees cooler, but still hot,” Wofford said.

