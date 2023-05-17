The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents who plan to visit local beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water due to high bacteria levels. The ocean water warnings are for the following beaches:
- Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu
- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
- Zuma Creek at Zuma Beach
- Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
- Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach
- Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
- Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach
- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
Ocean water warnings have been lifted and residents can now swim and take part in water activities at Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach and Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach.
For more information and impacted locations, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.