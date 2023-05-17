The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents who plan to visit local beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water due to high bacteria levels. The ocean water warnings are for the following beaches:

Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Zuma Creek at Zuma Beach

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Ocean water warnings have been lifted and residents can now swim and take part in water activities at Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach and Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach.

For more information and impacted locations, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.