This weekend people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at certain sites in Los Angeles County will have a shot at winning season tickets for the L.A. Kings or L.A. Galaxy, public health officials announced Thursday.

The sweepstakes kicks off Friday, May 28, and runs through Thursday, June 3. Those who participate must be at least 18 years old and an L.A. County resident, according to the county Department of Public Health.

Two separate winners will be randomly selected from people who get their first COVID-19 shot or those getting a second dose who bring someone in need of their first. Each winner will get either a pair of 2021-2022 season tickets for the Kings or 2022 season passes for the Galaxy.

Click here for a list of 40 vaccine distribution centers participating in the sweepstakes countywide. Appointments can be scheduled through that link, or those interested can walk in and get a shot at any site run by the county or L.A. city, or any St. John’s Well Child and Family Center.

Last weekend, officials offered up two pairs of Lakers season tickets to incentivize unvaccinated people to get a shot amid a lagging inoculation rate.

“It’s clear that we need more folks coming in for the first dose appointments in order to create the conditions that can sustain our full reopening in a few weeks,” Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s public health director, said Monday.

The state is also offering cash and other incentives to spur people to get vaccinated, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

Up to $116.5 million is being poured into the initiative, which includes a lottery drawing the vaccinated people will be automatically entered in, and $50 gift and prepaid cards being offered to the next 2 million newly vaccinated residents.