Resource center to open for victims of South L.A. fireworks explosion

A resource center meant to help the victims of the South Los Angeles fireworks explosion last month is scheduled to open Monday.

The center will open at 3 p.m. at the YMCA located at 1006 E. 28th Street.

The explosion in South Los Angeles occurred on June 30 when police attempted to detonate a cache of illegal fireworks resulting in an explosion that damaged multiple structures and injured more than a dozen people.

Some residents told KTLA they had to use their paychecks to replace damaged items, saying that the expenses have been challenging.

“We didn’t have a fridge until yesterday,” said Kenia Quintanilla, a South L.A. resident. “We had to buy a new table, a new bed.”

The 27th Street Incident Community Resource Center will serve as the designated location where victims can connect with a wide range of services including opportunities to file a claim, obtain mental health & wellness referrals, as well as other supportive services, according to the office of City Councilman Curren Price.

Price represents the area where the explosion happened and says there are about eight or nine families that have been displaced as a result of the explosion.

An investigation into what went wrong is still ongoing, while some residents are demanding LAPD be held accountable for detonating the materials in a residential neighborhood.