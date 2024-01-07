As Southern Californians grapple with the heart of winter and many kids return to school tomorrow, experts are warning of a huge jump in cases of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19.

The trifecta of viruses is hitting people not just locally but across the country as well.

In the coming weeks, it’s likely that you or someone you know will contract one of the three viruses making the winter season miserable for many people.

“It’s respiratory disease season right now and we’re really at the peak of it,” Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California Los Angeles, said. “We’ve seen cases continue to rise over the holidays, which is not surprising. People have been gathering. It’s been cold, so people have been indoors with lots of activities and that’s the perfect time to spread flu, RSV, COVID and many other respiratory pathogens that are spreading right now.”

According to the L.A. Times, national wastewater data suggests we could see the highest number of Coronavirus infections since the first Omicron wave began in 2021.

California hospitals are getting busier with more patients coming. In some cases, patients are suffering from both viruses at the same time or with a mix of RSV.

However, there is a bit of good news. The number of people becoming seriously ill at this point remains lower than in the previous year.

Los Angeles County recently moved into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s medium COVID-19 hospitalization category, prompting public health officials to order hospitals, nursing homes and other inpatient facilities to require staff and visitors to wear masks.

With the return of students to school, there’s also the concern that the trio of viruses will spread more rapidly.

“Wearing a masking inside of places, hand washing, improved ventilation, taking activities outside and, of course, keeping up with your vaccinations, those vaccinations will do a good job of preventing severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths,” Rimoin told KTLA’s Carlos Saucedo.

Experts suggests that if you are going out, bundle up, wear a mask and if you’re feeling sick, just stay at home.