Restaurant chain Curry House closes all locations, including 9 in SoCal

The Curry House location in Gardena is seen on Feb. 25, 2020. (Credit: Garrett Snyder / Los Angeles Times)

Curry House, the popular Japanese American chain, abruptly shut all of its restaurants on Monday, including nine locations in Southern California.

The closures came as a shock to employees and managers, many of whom said they were given no advance notice. Signs posted at the Gardena and Torrance locations informed workers that their final paychecks could be picked up at a later date.

Calls and emails to the corporate office of Food Management Partners, Curry House’s parent company, were not immediately returned Tuesday.

The so-called “Curry House Massacre,” or “Brown Wedding,’’ as some online posters dubbed it, prompted a wave of lamentation across social media. Many praised Curry House, which opened its first location in Little Tokyo in 1983, as a place where fans of yoshoku — a Western-influenced style of Japanese cooking — could gather over an economical plate of warm Japanese-style curry and rice or spaghetti and tonkatsu.

