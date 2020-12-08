Restaurant owners, workers grapple with new California lockdown rules

Dino Ferraro texted friends from a concrete bench next to the Huntington Beach Pier on Monday as he tried to sort out his worries.

He has mounting bills — more than $100,000 from back rent owed for his two restaurants, Capone’s Italian Cucina and Black Trumpet Bistro, both a quick drive from the water.

He spent thousands of dollars deep-cleaning and disinfecting both businesses, three times each in the past months, he said, along with complying “with every demand required.”

Now, like thousands of other restaurants in much of California, he began Monday with a new set of restrictions, including a suspension of outdoor dining, which had been a lifeline for his business.

