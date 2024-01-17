An organized retail theft crew was busted Monday after more than $3,000 in merchandise was taken from a Kohl’s store in La Verne, police said.

Officers located and stopped a vehicle the four suspects were believed to have fled in after taking a large amount of clothing from the store, the Claremont Police Department posted on Instagram Wednesday.

Three of the suspects remained inside the vehicle and were taken into custody during the stop.

The fourth suspect fled on foot but was later apprehended, police said.

“During the investigation, officers were able to determine that the suspects were part of an organized retail theft crew and had just stolen approximately 50 “Nike” clothing items from the Kohl’s in La Verne,” the police department stated.

A retail theft crew was busted in the City La Verne on Jan. 15, 2024. (Claremont Police Department)

An image showing some of the items piled on top of the suspect vehicle was posted by the police department.

The value of all the stolen items was worth an estimated $3,300 investigators said.

All four suspects, who are from Moreno Valley, were booked on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and resisting or delaying a police officer.