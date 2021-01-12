Retired deputy shoots, injures armed man in gated community in Santa Clarita: LASD

A retired L.A. County sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded an armed man who had forced his way into a gated community in Santa Clarita in a pickup truck, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers from the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station responded to the 15900 block of Warm Springs Drive on Monday about 2:20 p.m. after receiving a call about a traffic incident that was subsequently reported as a shooting, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

They arrived at the scene to find a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that had crashed into a security gate in the community. The deputies determined that a man used the vehicle to force his way inside, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man then stopped in front of a home, where two people approached him as he sat inside the truck, officials said.

The driver allegedly pulled out a handgun. That’s when one of the individuals who came up to him, a retired deputy, took out a gun and shot him twice in the upper torso, the Sherif’s Department said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition, according to officials. Officers recovered his weapon at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The agency did not announce any other arrest and provided no further details about the incident, including the identities of those involved.

The department asked anybody with information to call investigators at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use the “P3 Tips” mobile app or visit lacrimestoppers.org.