Retired Long Beach police sergeant cited after accidentally shooting himself at gas station: Officials

A retired Long Beach police sergeant under investigation for alleged threats against a prominent activist was cited after accidentally shooting himself at gas station, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to the gas station in the 3000 block of Bellflower Boulevard after retired Long Beach police Sgt. Jeffrey Garcia, 54, accidentally fired his handgun, striking himself in the lower extremity inside a business around 7:30 p.m., Long Beach police said in a news release.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics transported Garcia to a local hospital with an injury that was not life threatening. No one else was hurt during the incident.

He was issued a misdemeanor citation for carrying a concealed weapon, department spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez said.

Investigators took surveillance footage and a handgun found at the scene as evidence.

Garcia and another retired Long Beach officer, Laura Tartaglione, are being investigated by the department and the FBI after activist Shaun King alleged the former officers and others from other Los Angeles County agencies were plotting against his life on private Facebook group.

King shared screenshots of the posts in a Medium post Thursday, including posts by an account under the name Jeffrey Garcia, who called a long-distance operation after Tartaglione shared one of King’s tweets and wrote, “I think California needs to start putting a team together of retired military, police, and NRA Members. These criminals that the Democrats created need to be stopped.”

The Long Beach Police Department has called the posts “incredibly disturbing” and said it’s conducting a criminal investigation with help from the FBI.

Garcia left the department 6 years ago on June 27, 2014, according to De Prez.

Police said that as of Saturday, detectives don’t believe the incident at the gas station was related to the investigation into King’s allegations.

“While the Department does not typically release detailed information regarding this type of incident, information is being released in a proactive effort to ensure openness within our community,” Long Beach police said in a news release.

The department said a thorough investigation will be conducted, as is the case any time a firearm is discharged in public.

Anyone with any information can call detectives at 562-570-7244.