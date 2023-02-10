Leo Lanctot is seen in a photo released by the LAPD on Feb. 10, 2023.

A retired school teacher was arrested after allegedly uploading material showing child sex abuse, Los Angeles police officials said Friday.

Leo Lanctot, 67, was arrested Thursday when a search warrant was served at his Los Angeles home and evidence was seized.

Authorities allege Lanctot uploaded child sex abuse material from an unknown address in L.A. using a social media platform.

Police were able to identify Lanctot as the user and he was arrested on suspicion of possession of child sex abuse material.

Lanctot worked as a special education teacher at the Redondo Beach Unified School District.

Police are seeking additional possible victims, and anyone with information about Lanctot is asked to call Detective Meares at 562-624-4027.