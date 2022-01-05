Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy for 14-year-old girl killed by LAPD stray bullet

A photo of 14-year old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was killed by a stray police bullet while shopping with her mother at a clothing store, is seen at a press conference outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on Dec. 28, 2021. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, who was killed by a Los Angeles police officer’s stray bullet while shopping with her mother at a North Hollywood store.

Valentina and her mother, Soledad Peralta, had been shopping for dresses there on Dec. 23, and were in the changing room of a Burlington Coat Factory when a round fired by Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. penetrated the wall and struck the girl.

She died in her mother’s arms. Jones was firing at a man who had assaulted customers with a bicycle lock chain and was holding the chain at the time of the shooting, according to police body camera video of the incident.

Valentina’s funeral will be Monday at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena.

