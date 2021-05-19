Reversing longtime practice, L.A. sheriff will name deputies within 30 days after they shoot civilian

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that the names of deputies who shoot civilians will be released within 30 days of the incident, reversing a longtime practice.

As recently as last month, Villanueva had said that the names would come out only after the district attorney’s office finishes its review of each shooting.

Villanueva’s change of course comes after The Times found that his department was an outlier among some of California’s largest law enforcement agencies, which readily identify officers involved in shootings.

It also follows a push by relatives of people shot by deputies. Some have long complained that months or years may go by before they learn who killed their loved one.

