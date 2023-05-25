Long Beach City Council members on Tuesday approved a plan to partner with county officials to offer a reward for information on a drive-by shooting that killed one Long Beach teenager and wounded another earlier this month.

The May 9 attack left 12-year-old Eric Gregory Brown III with a fatal gunshot wound to his upper body. An unidentified 14-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening wound to her lower body, police said at the time.

Another girl, 13, was also at the scene but was physically uninjured.

To help identify the shooter or shooters — believed to be two male suspects — the Long Beach City Council voted 9-0 to partner with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on a reward of at least $25,000 for anyone with information.

“My heart goes out to the family of Eric Gregory Brown III, a young child with a promising future. Together, we are determined to find those responsible for this devastating loss and are held accountable,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “We are offering a reward of no less than $25,000 for any information leading to the individuals involved.”

The total amount will be finalized after discussions between city and county officials and a hearing at a Board of Supervisors meeting if the county opts to contribute to the reward.

“Because of this obscene disregard for life, a 12-year-old boy – Eric Gregory Brown III – tragically lost his life,” Councilwoman Suely Saro said in a statement. “This violence will not be tolerated in Long Beach. We will do everything we can to bring justice to these grieving families and hold these criminals accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 562-570-7244. If information leads to successful arrest and conviction, it will be submitted for reward consideration.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.