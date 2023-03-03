Kimela Franklin is seen in an undated photo posted on a GoFundMePage.

Authorities on Friday announced a $50,000 reward for information in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in South Los Angeles last year.

Kimela “Kim” Monique Franklin, 47, was pushing a shopping cart near Western and Slauson avenues around 2:25 a.m. Nov. 23 when she was struck by a light midsize sedan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An LAPD bulletin is seen during a news conference announcing a reward for information in a South L.A. hit-and-run on March 3, 2023. (KTLA)

The driver then made a U-turn, but did not stop to help Franklin, or to identify him or herself.

They were last seen heading south on Western Avenue, police said.

A black SUV is believed to have chased the suspect vehicle, and police want to speak to that person in case they may have witnessed the crime.

Franklin suffered broken legs, a shattered pelvis, cracked ribs, punctured lungs and a fractured back before succumbing to her injuries on Dec. 8, loved ones said in a GoFundMe page set up for funeral expenses.

The impact of the crash threw her almost 200 feet, the fundraising page noted.

Franklin was a mother who was described as “fun loving” and “strong,” who had a “courageous soul.”

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Detective Geitheim at 323-421-2500 or 213-713-9579. Anyone calling after hours can reach the South Traffic watch commander at 323-421-2577. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.