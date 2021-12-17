Reward offered for information in fatal shooting of man at Debs Park

Authorities and family members are offering a $50,000 reward for information regarding the killing of a man at Debs Park in September.

The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, when the victim, 29-year-old Jason Cortez, was walking on a hiking trail at the Montecito Heights park.

Cortez was shot in the back with a rifle. He fell and was later pronounced dead, Los Angeles Police Department officials said during a news conference Friday.

The gunman was possibly 75 to 100 feet away from the victim when the shot was fired, and he was last seen heading north through the park trails.

The man is described as being 20 to 30 years old and stands at 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie, police said.

Family and friends who spoke at the news conference announcing the reward said the Virginia resident was visiting L.A. for work.

Described as a creative who made music and videos and did editing, Cortez had flown to the city the previous day was working on something with a friend when he was gunned down.

His wife, Corina Solorzano, said that she and her husband’s family want answers. She said Cortez was her first boyfriend, and he was an amazing son, brother and loyal friend.

“This was supposed to be our first Christmas and New Years together as a married couple, but now it’s the first I’ll celebrate without him in seven years,” Solorzano said. “Jason’s family and I are desperate for answers, and we need your help.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Abundis at 213-486-8700.

Virginia resident, Jason Cortez was fatally shot in the back, at random, while hiking in Debs Park on Sept 10th, 3:30pm. Investigators says the shooting (long rifle) suspect is still on the loose. Contact @LAPDHQ with any info. More info today on @KTLA pic.twitter.com/AmViLZpO0z — mark mester (@mester_mark) December 17, 2021